Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $267.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.18. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

