Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.