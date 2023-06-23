SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

