Private Trust Co. NA Has $752,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

