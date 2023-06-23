Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

