Private Trust Co. NA Has $706,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 83,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFF stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

