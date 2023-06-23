Private Trust Co. NA Buys 475 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

