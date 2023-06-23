Private Trust Co. NA Has $847,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

