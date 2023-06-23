Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 278.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

