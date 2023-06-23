Private Trust Co. NA Sells 982 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

