Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) versus Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Financial Survey

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $116.37 million 5.31 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.53 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million 6.03 $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hut 8 Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus target price of $818.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,050.82%. Given Hargreaves Lansdown’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hargreaves Lansdown is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

