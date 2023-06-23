Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

