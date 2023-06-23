Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.