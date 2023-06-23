Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of M/I Homes worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MHO opened at $82.12 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

