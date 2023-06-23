Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.