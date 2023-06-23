Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.85%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 490.48%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 72.93 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -1.93 Compugen $7.50 million 12.13 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -2.62

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

