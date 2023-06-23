Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

