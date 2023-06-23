Head to Head Analysis: Mondee (MOND) & Its Rivals

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Travel Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mondee to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Mondee Competitors 4.35% -8.93% -1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $170.35 million -$90.24 million -7.16 Mondee Competitors $2.00 billion -$41.39 million 546.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mondee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

13.9% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Travel Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Travel Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mondee Competitors 132 312 603 3 2.45

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Travel Services” companies have a potential upside of 301.63%. Given Mondee’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mondee peers beat Mondee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

