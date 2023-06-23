Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 6,542 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $366,809.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,961.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $331,254.52.

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

