Comparing Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Root has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential downside of 19.07%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 6.74% 7.53% 2.37% Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $526.68 million 0.66 $25.34 million $0.89 11.16 Root $295.50 million 0.62 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.72

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.