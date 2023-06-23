Azimut (AZIHF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) is one of 1,176 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Azimut to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Azimut pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Azimut pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 625.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Azimut and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azimut 0 0 0 0 N/A Azimut Competitors 1143 4859 6244 91 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.64%. Given Azimut’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azimut has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

40.3% of Azimut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Azimut and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azimut N/A N/A N/A Azimut Competitors 371.10% 7.09% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azimut and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azimut N/A N/A 17.48 Azimut Competitors $489.45 million $14.33 million 16.37

Azimut’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Azimut. Azimut is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Azimut peers beat Azimut on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal. The company also promotes and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and open-ended pension funds, as well as provides investment portfolio individual management services on behalf of third parties; and distributes group and third-party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors. In addition, it manages multi strategy funds; and offers life insurance products. Azimut Holding S.p.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Milan, Italy.

