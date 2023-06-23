Analyzing Altium (ALMFF) & Its Rivals

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Altium to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Altium pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altium pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 63.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A 225.44 Altium Competitors $644.11 million -$37.38 million 589.20

Profitability

Altium’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Altium. Altium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Altium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A Altium Competitors -34.70% -146.39% -7.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altium Competitors 422 1869 3872 55 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Altium’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Altium competitors beat Altium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium 365 cloud platform; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, military/aerospace, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

