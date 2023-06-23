Reviewing Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) and Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prada and Tapestry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prada alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.22 31.32 Tapestry $6.68 billion 1.49 $856.30 million $3.68 11.66

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Prada. Tapestry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.1% of Prada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Tapestry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tapestry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prada and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prada N/A N/A N/A Tapestry 13.51% 39.88% 12.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prada and Tapestry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prada 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapestry 0 3 13 0 2.81

Tapestry has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Tapestry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Prada.

Dividends

Prada pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tapestry pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prada pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tapestry pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tapestry has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tapestry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tapestry beats Prada on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prada

(Get Rating)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It also operates in eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand; and sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name. In addition, the company engages in the real estate business. It sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores; department stores; independent retailers; e-commerce channels; and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms. The company also provides bag collections, including business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods, such as wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. In addition, it offers women's footwear; sunglasses; bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings; fragrances and watches; women's seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, and cold weather accessories, which comprise gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides footwear items; and housewares and home accessories for kids, such as fashion bedding and tableware; and stationery and gifts. Additionally, it licenses rights to market and distribute its tech and soft accessories, jewelry, watches, eyewear, and fragrances under the Coach brand; and tableware and housewares, fashion beddings, tech accessories, watches, sleepwear, eyewear, stationery and gifts, and fragrances under the Kate Spade brand. As of July 2, 2022, the company operated through a network of 945 Coach stores, 398 Kate Spade stores, and 100 Stuart Weitzman stores. It sells its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and wholesale customers, as well as through independent third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.