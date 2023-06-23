Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,081,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 207,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.