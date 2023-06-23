Priscilla Hung Sells 1,981 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $3,862,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

