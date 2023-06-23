Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $206,000.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

