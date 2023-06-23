Michael Ellenbogen Sells 83,332 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 800 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

EVLVW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.