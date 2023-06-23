Michael Ellenbogen Sells 83,332 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Monday, May 8th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 800 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
EVLVW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
