Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $161,958.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jamf by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

