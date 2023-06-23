Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Purchases A$194,040.00 in Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Rating) insider Peter Smith bought 2,100 shares of Truscott Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$92.40 ($63.29) per share, with a total value of A$194,040.00 ($132,904.11).

Peter Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Peter Smith purchased 38,443 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,768.38 ($1,211.22).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Peter Smith acquired 220,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,340.00 ($7,082.19).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Peter Smith bought 48,793 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,000.51 ($1,370.21).

On Thursday, May 4th, Peter Smith sold 5,565,532 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$239,317.88 ($163,916.35).

On Monday, May 1st, Peter Smith acquired 25,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00 ($684.93).

On Thursday, April 27th, Peter Smith bought 25,000 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,025.00 ($702.05).

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Smith acquired 2,500 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$117.50 ($80.48).

On Monday, April 17th, Peter Smith bought 9,684 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$455.15 ($311.75).

Truscott Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

About Truscott Mining

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

