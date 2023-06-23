Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $162,150.00 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,395,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $93,566.90.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $29,420.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

