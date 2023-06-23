Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 7,275 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,652,056 shares in the company, valued at $55,825,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Stories

