Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $148,024.80 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

About Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

