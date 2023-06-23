Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 8,947 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $193,434.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,707.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Toast stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.76.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
