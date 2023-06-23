Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 8,947 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $193,434.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,707.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

Toast stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

