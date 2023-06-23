Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Purchases A$144,600.00 in Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$144,600.00 ($99,041.10).
Steven Boland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Steven Boland purchased 50,001 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.75 ($25,685.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited provides engineered formwork, scaffolding and screen systems solutions, and in-house engineering and industrial labour supply services in Australia. The company is also involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; supercuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.
