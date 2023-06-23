Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells 57,001 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Hyman sold 9,385 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $21,303.95.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

