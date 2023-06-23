Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.