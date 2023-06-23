Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

FNF opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

