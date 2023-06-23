Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.