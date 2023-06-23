Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

