UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $479.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.04.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

