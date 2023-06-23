Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $56.05

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.05, but opened at $54.67. Logitech International shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 151,248 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

