Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 31,180 shares.The stock last traded at $131.50 and had previously closed at $132.36.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $601.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

