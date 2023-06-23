Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 431,038 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

