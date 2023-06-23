4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 18,696 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

