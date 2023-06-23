4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.47. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 18,696 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.51.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.