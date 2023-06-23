CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 151,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 195,412 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $47.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $976.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

