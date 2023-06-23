Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 90,019 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.