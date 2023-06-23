Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 90,019 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

