Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.65. Embraer shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 208,046 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Embraer Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -484.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

