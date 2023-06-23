NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 31,304 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.82.

NWTN Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

