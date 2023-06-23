Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 598,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 520,776 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $624.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $98,488. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,622 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 195.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,454,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 961,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 102.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 898,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $6,620,000.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

