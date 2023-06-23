Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Down to $252.98

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.98, but opened at $245.36. Teleflex shares last traded at $242.98, with a volume of 59,288 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average of $246.88.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

